Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation with ticker code (XOM) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 40 with a mean TP of 66.28. With the stocks previous close at 54.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 57.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $236,106m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas.