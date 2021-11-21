Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation found using ticker (XOM) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 111 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 71.13. Now with the previous closing price of 63.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 61.47 while the 200 day moving average is 58.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $256,851m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas.