Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Exxon Mobil Corporation with ticker code (XOM) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 66.23. Now with the previous closing price of 60.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.8 and the 200 day MA is 55.72. The company has a market cap of $259,220m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas.