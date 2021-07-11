Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Exxon Mobil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Exxon Mobil Corporation with ticker code (XOM) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 66.23. Now with the previous closing price of 60.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.8 and the 200 day MA is 55.72. The company has a market cap of $259,220m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.exxonmobil.com

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 22,239 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Irving, Texas.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.