Extraction Oil & Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Extraction Oil & Gas with ticker code (XOG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 67 calculating the mean target price we have 67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.9%. The 50 day MA is 44.31 and the 200 day MA is 43.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,208m. Visit the company website at: http://www.extractionog.com

Extraction Oil & Gas, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 140,000 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held 96,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of 145.9 MMBoe; and had 1,322 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

