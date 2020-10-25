Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

Extra Space Storage Inc with ticker code (EXR) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 109.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 117.46 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 111.24 and the 200 day MA is 100.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,315m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.extraspace.com

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,878 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 145.4 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

