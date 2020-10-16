Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Extra Space Storage Inc with ticker code (EXR) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 109.77. Now with the previous closing price of 114.94 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is 109.71 while the 200 day moving average is 99.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,731m. Company Website: http://www.extraspace.com

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,878 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 145.4 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

