Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

Extra Space Storage Inc with ticker code (EXR) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 248 and 153 calculating the average target price we see 206.15. With the stocks previous close at 152 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 176.53 and the 200 day MA is 186.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,607m. Find out more information at: https://www.extraspace.com

The potential market cap would be $29,304m based on the market concensus.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.