Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Extra Space Storage Inc found using ticker (EXP) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 181 and 121 with the average target price sitting at 164.54. Now with the previous closing price of 131.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The day 50 moving average is 142.8 and the 200 day MA is 133.19. The company has a market cap of $5,686m. Find out more information at: http://www.eaglematerials.com

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard for the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as provision of containerboard grade and lightweight packaging grade products. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel; and mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing, such as frac sand. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and oil and natural gas extraction. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products and changed its name to Eagle Materials in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.