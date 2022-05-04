Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Extra Space Storage Inc with ticker code (EXR) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 172 calculating the average target price we see 223.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 182.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day MA is 201.01 and the 200 day MA is 194.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,775m. Find out more information at: https://www.extraspace.com

The potential market cap would be $31,515m based on the market concensus.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.