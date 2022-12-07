Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Extra Space Storage Inc found using ticker (EXR) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 246 and 150 with a mean TP of 186.69. With the stocks previous close at 156.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is 163.84 while the 200 day moving average is 182.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,041m. Visit the company website at: https://www.extraspace.com

The potential market cap would be $26,234m based on the market concensus.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

