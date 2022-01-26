Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Extra Space Storage Inc found using ticker (EXR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 175 with a mean TP of 222.14. With the stocks previous close at 195 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 208.38 while the 200 day moving average is 178.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,172m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.extraspace.com

The potential market cap would be $29,814m based on the market concensus.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.