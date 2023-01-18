Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Extra Space Storage Inc with ticker code (EXR) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 210 and 145 calculating the average target price we see 171.83. Now with the previous closing price of 151.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 152.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 176.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,514m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.extraspace.com

The potential market cap would be $24,337m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.