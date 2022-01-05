Twitter
Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Extra Space Storage Inc with ticker code (EXR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 175 calculating the average target price we see 220.79. Now with the previous closing price of 219.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 204.99 while the 200 day moving average is 173.53. The market cap for the company is $29,669m. Find out more information at: https://www.extraspace.com

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

