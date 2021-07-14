Extra Space Storage Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Extra Space Storage Inc found using ticker (EXR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 183 and 125 with a mean TP of 167.57. Now with the previous closing price of 174.68 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day MA is 160.78 and the 200 day MA is 136.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,946m. Visit the company website at: http://www.extraspace.com

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company’s stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.