Experian plc 6.2% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Experian plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EXPN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Experian plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 2640 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.2% from the opening price of 2485 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 265 points and decreased 284 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2926 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1823.5 GBX.

Experian plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,387.95 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,526.76. There are currently 908,295,047 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,439,562. Market capitalisation for LON:EXPN is £22,198,730,948 GBP.

