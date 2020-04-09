Experian plc 2.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Experian plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EXPN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Experian plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2350 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.7% from the opening price of 2289 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 121 points and decreased 292 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2926 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1823.5 GBX.

Experian plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,550.92 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,530.18. There are currently 908,295,047 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,381,995. Market capitalisation for LON:EXPN is £20,254,979,548 GBP.

