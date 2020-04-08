Experian plc 14.3% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Experian plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EXPN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Experian plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.3% from the opening price of 2187 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 273 points and decreased 349 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2926 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1823.5 GBX.

Experian plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,560.28 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,531.21. There are currently 25,040,919 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,396,801. Market capitalisation for LON:EXPN is £19,873,495,628 GBP.

