Experian plc 13.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Experian plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EXPN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Experian plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 2700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.4% from the opening price of 2380 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 32 points and decreased 327 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2926 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1823.5 GBX.

Experian plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,445.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,527.98. There are currently 908,295,047 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,497,814. Market capitalisation for LON:EXPN is £21,871,744,731 GBP.

