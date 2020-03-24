Experian plc 13.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Experian plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EXPN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Experian plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.1% from today’s opening price of 1944.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 831.5 points and decreased 667.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2926 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1823.5 GBX.

Experian plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,638.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,538.28. There are currently 908,289,485 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,808,399. Market capitalisation for LON:EXPN is £17,974,898,117 GBP.

