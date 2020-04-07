Experian plc 12.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Experian plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EXPN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Experian plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1950 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.1% from today’s opening price of 2218 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 242 points and decreased 304 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2926 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1823.5 GBX.

Experian plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,569.74 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,532.26. There are currently 582,745,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,363,370. Market capitalisation for LON:EXPN is £19,455,679,906 GBP.

