Experian plc -1.0% potential downside indicated by Citigroup

Experian plc with ticker (LON:EXPN) now has a potential downside of -1.0% according to Citigroup.







Citigroup set a target price of 2,827 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Experian plc share price of 2,854 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.0%. Trading has ranged between 2,242 (52 week low) and 3,689 (52 week high) with an average of 1,702,001 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £26,057,023,334.



Experian plc is a global information services company. Its business segments include Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It builds and manages large and comprehensive databases containing the credit activity and repayment histories of millions of consumers and businesses. It collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from tens of thousands of sources, to provide a range of information services. Organizations analyze and use this information to make decisions about lending and the terms on which to lend. It creates credit information databases and other information, including clients own data, to create and develop predictive tools, software, and platforms. It provides credit education, identity monitoring and fraud prevention services directly to consumers in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Peru, Colombia, and India. Its services for consumers include free access to their Experian credit report and score, and online educational tools.







