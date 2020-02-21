Expeditors International of Was – Consenus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Expeditors International of Was with ticker code (EXPD) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 103 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 75.92. With the stocks previous close at 76.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The day 50 moving average is 75.23 while the 200 day moving average is 74.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,801m. Find out more information at: http://www.expeditors.com

Expeditors International of Washington provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

