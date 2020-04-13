Exicure – Consenus Indicates Potential 446.4% Upside

Exicure with ticker code (XCUR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 5 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 1.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 446.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.58 and the 200 day moving average is 2.39. The market cap for the company is $170m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exicuretx.com
Exicure, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Pharma L.P. Purdue Pharma for the development of AST-005; and license and development agreement DERMELIX, LLC, d/b/a Dermelix Biotherapeutics to research, develop, and commercialize Exicure’s technology for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome and for five additional rare skin indications; and research collaboration with Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science to develop therapeutics for genetic diseases. Exicure was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.