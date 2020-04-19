Exicure – Consenus Indicates Potential 412.8% Upside

Exicure found using ticker (XCUR) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 1.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 412.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.36. The market cap for the company is $179m. Visit the company website at: http://www.exicuretx.com
Exicure, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Pharma L.P. Purdue Pharma for the development of AST-005; and license and development agreement DERMELIX, LLC, d/b/a Dermelix Biotherapeutics to research, develop, and commercialize Exicure’s technology for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome and for five additional rare skin indications; and research collaboration with Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science to develop therapeutics for genetic diseases. Exicure was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.