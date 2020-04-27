Exicure – Consenus Indicates Potential 354.5% Upside

Exicure with ticker code (XCUR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 2.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 354.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $190m. Company Website: http://www.exicuretx.com

Exicure, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders, and other indications. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. Exicure has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc; DERMELIX, LLC; and Purdue Pharma L.P. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

