Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Exelon Corporation found using ticker (EXC) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 46.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $41,124m. Find out more information at: http://www.exeloncorp.com

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn