Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Exelon Corporation with ticker code (EXC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 48.59. With the stocks previous close at 44.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The day 50 moving average is 44.9 while the 200 day moving average is 43.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $44,513m. Find out more information at: https://www.exeloncorp.com

The potential market cap would be $48,086m based on the market concensus.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. Additionally, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

