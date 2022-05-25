Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Exelon Corporation with ticker code (EXC) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 45 and has a mean target at 49.71. Now with the previous closing price of 47.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day MA is 47.17 while the 200 day moving average is 40.56. The company has a market cap of $47,864m. Company Website: https://www.exeloncorp.com

The potential market cap would be $49,683m based on the market concensus.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. Additionally, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.