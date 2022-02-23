Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Exelon Corporation found using ticker (EXC) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 49.78. With the stocks previous close at 41.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The day 50 moving average is 40.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.12. The company has a market cap of $40,796m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.exeloncorp.com

The potential market cap would be $48,783m based on the market concensus.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.