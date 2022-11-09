Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Exelon Corporation with ticker code (EXC) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 43.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The day 50 moving average is 39.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $37,474m. Company Website: https://www.exeloncorp.com

The potential market cap would be $44,319m based on the market concensus.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. Additionally, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.