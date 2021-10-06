Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Exelon Corporation found using ticker (EXC) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 45 with a mean TP of 54.55. With the stocks previous close at 48.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.3 while the 200 day moving average is 46.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,268m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exeloncorp.com

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.