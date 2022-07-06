Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Exelon Corporation with ticker code (EXC) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 44 and has a mean target at 49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $43,070m. Company Website: https://www.exeloncorp.com

The potential market cap would be $48,383m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. Additionally, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.