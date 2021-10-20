Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Exelon Corporation with ticker code (EXC) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 55.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day MA is 49.35 and the 200 day moving average is 46.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $49,205m. Find out more information at: http://www.exeloncorp.com

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.