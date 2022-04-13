Exelon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Exelon Corporation found using ticker (EXC) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 44 calculating the mean target price we have 48.18. With the stocks previous close at 48.24 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The day 50 moving average is 44.18 and the 200 day moving average is 38.38. The market cap for the company is $47,096m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.exeloncorp.com

The potential market cap would be $47,037m based on the market concensus.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. Additionally, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, financial, supply management, accounting, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.