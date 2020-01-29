Exelixis, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 38.1% Upside

Exelixis, Inc. with ticker code (EXEL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 19 and has a mean target at 24.5. With the stocks previous close at 17.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.48 and the 200 day moving average is 18.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,433m. Find out more information at: http://www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company’s products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.