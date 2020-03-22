Exelixis – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.2% Upside

Exelixis found using ticker (EXEL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 24.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.89. The company has a market cap of $4,633m. Find out more information at: http://www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company’s products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, it is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. Exelixis has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Roche, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Iconic Therapeutics, Invenra, StemSynergy Therapeutics, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Exelixis in February 2000. Exelixis was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn