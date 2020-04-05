Exelixis – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

Exelixis with ticker code (EXEL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 19 with a mean TP of 24.46. With the stocks previous close at 16.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.72 while the 200 day moving average is 17.66. The market cap for the company is $5,045m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company’s products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, Exelixis is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Roche, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Iconic Therapeutics, Invenra, StemSynergy Therapeutics, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Exelixis in February 2000. Exelixis was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

