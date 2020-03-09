Exelixis – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.9% Upside

Exelixis found using ticker (EXEL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 20 and has a mean target at 24.54. With the stocks previous close at 19.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 27.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.11. The company has a market cap of $5,696m. Visit the company website at: http://www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company’s products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, StemSynergy Therapeutics, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Exelixis in February 2000. Exelixis was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn