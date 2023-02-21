Excelerate Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.1% Upside

Excelerate Energy, Inc. found using ticker (EE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 30 and has a mean target at 31.71. With the stocks previous close at 22.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.1%. The day 50 moving average is 24.43 and the 200 day MA is 24.75. The market cap for the company is $2,327m. Visit the company website at: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,330m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.