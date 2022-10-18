Excelerate Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Excelerate Energy with ticker code (EE) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 31.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.99 and the 200 day moving average is 24.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,568m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,533m based on the market concensus.

Excelerate Energy provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.