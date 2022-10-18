Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Excelerate Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Excelerate Energy with ticker code (EE) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 31.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.99 and the 200 day moving average is 24.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,568m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,533m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Excelerate Energy provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.