Excelerate Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Excelerate Energy found using ticker (EE) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 29 and has a mean target at 31.29. Now with the previous closing price of 25.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day MA is 25.12 and the 200 day moving average is 24.43. The market cap for the company is $2,761m. Company Website: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,384m based on the market concensus.

Excelerate Energy provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.