Excelerate Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Excelerate Energy with ticker code (EE) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 31.43. With the stocks previous close at 26.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.57. The company has a market cap of $2,928m. Find out more information at: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,457m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Excelerate Energy provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.