Excelerate Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Excelerate Energy, Inc. with ticker code (EE) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 31.71. With the stocks previous close at 29.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.87 while the 200 day moving average is 24.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,006m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.excelerateenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,215m based on the market concensus.