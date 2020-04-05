Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 86.8% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 107.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 86.8%. The day 50 moving average is 66.91 and the 200 day MA is 84.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,249m. Find out more information at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

