Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 72.8% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 107.6. Now with the previous closing price of 62.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 72.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.77 while the 200 day moving average is 84.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,263m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn