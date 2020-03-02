Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 110 and has a mean target at 123.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 92.66 while the 200 day moving average is 95.17. The company has a market cap of $11,645m. Visit the company website at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn