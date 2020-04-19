Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.7% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 70 and has a mean target at 107.6. With the stocks previous close at 71.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.25 and the 200 day MA is 82.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,046m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

