Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 105.73. With the stocks previous close at 74.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The day 50 moving average is 60.74 and the 200 day MA is 82.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,447m. Company Website: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer. The company’s pipeline products focuses on the research and development of enhancing Cologuard’s performance characteristics, and blood or other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; Biocartis N.V.; and Hologic Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

