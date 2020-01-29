Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation found using ticker (EXAS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 110 and has a mean target at 123.5. With the stocks previous close at 87.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The day 50 moving average is 93.02 and the 200 day moving average is 98.92. The market cap for the company is $13,355m. Find out more information at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.