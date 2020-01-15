Exact Sciences Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Exact Sciences Corporation with ticker code (EXAS) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 110 with the average target price sitting at 124.21. Now with the previous closing price of 90.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.09 and the 200 day MA is 100.74. The company has a market cap of $13,693m. Visit the company website at: http://www.exactsciences.com

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.